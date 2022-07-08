Thunder Brings Back Defenseman Constantinou

WICHITA, Kan. (July 8) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that defenseman Billy Constantinou (CON-stan-teen-oh) has re-signed for the 2022-23 season.

"I'm looking forward to coming back to Wichita to begin the season," commented Constantinou. "I really enjoyed my time playing for Coach Ramsay late last season. I can't wait to help contribute and help this team win."

Constantinou, 21, returns to Wichita after being acquired last season at the trade deadline from the Atlanta Gladiators. A native of Scarborough, Ontario, the 6-foot, 185-pound blueliner finished with eight assists in nine contests in Thunder blue.

The second-year defenseman began last year with the Iowa Heartlanders. Constantinou was dealt to the Gladiators in the beginning of February. He finished with 33 points (7g, 26a) in 63 games as a rookie.

Constantinou also made his AHL debut on January 15 with the Chicago Wolves.

Prior to signing in Iowa, he played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Niagara, Kingston and the Soo Greyhounds. His best year came in 2019-20 when he collected 53 points (9g, 44a) in 60 games between Kingston and the Soo.

