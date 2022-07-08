Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Bryce Reddick

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Bryce Reddick ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Reddick, 32, returns to Greenville ahead of his third season with the team since originally joining the roster during the 2020-21 season. During the 2021-22 season, the Winnipeg, MB native appeared in 64 games and tallied 16 points (5g 11a) over that span. The natural defenseman was utilized as a forward during portions of the season, including the six Kelly Cup Playoff games where he recorded an assist against the Florida Everblades.

In his two seasons in Greenville, Reddick has played 102 games for the Swamp Rabbits and recorded 23 (8g, 15a).

"Coming back to Greenville for a third year was a no-brainer," said Reddick. "The city is beautiful, the facilities are great, and the support from the fans is second-to-none. To also have the opportunity to continue to grow my knowledge, behind the scenes, in a player/assistant role is something I couldn't turn down."

The former Michigan Tech Husky spent his his six previous seasons to his stint in Greenville in European leagues in Denmark, France, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

"Reddick is a heart and soul player and helps our team and organization in so many ways," said Head Coach Andrew Lord. "He is our player-coach and does a lot to help us off the ice as well as on it. His attitude and commitment to the team is second to none, and he's a huge piece of what we are all about in Greenville. On the ice, Reddick is very effective as both a defenseman and a forward, and his versatility is critical in a league that has as much movement as the ECHL."

