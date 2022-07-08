Steelheads Announce Qualifying Offers for 2022-23 Season

July 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads extended Qualifying Offers to eight players last week leading up to the 2022-23 season.

The Steelheads have extended Qualifying Offers to the following players listed in alphabetical order: Ryan Dmowski (F), Casey Johnson (D), Matt Jurusik (G), Jake Kupsky (G), Shawn McBride (F), Mason Mitchell (F), Michael Prapavessis (D), Jack Van Boekel (D).

Players already signed to an ECHL contract by June 30 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team is entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players, no more than four of which can be veterans (260 regular season professional games, 180 for goaltenders), and those players receiving Qualifying Offers cannot be traded.

The Qualifying Offer most remain open for acceptance until July 16, at which point the offer is null and void, and the team may sign the player to any salary or elect to take no further action. Team that extend a valid Qualifying Offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid Qualifying Offer to a veteran player or goaltender will retain their rights until July 16. After July 16, the player shall be determined a Restricted Free Agent if unsigned and seek offers from other ECHL teams. If a Restricted Free Agent receives a contract offer from another ECHL organization and that player intends to accept that offer, the player and offering organization must notify the ECHL, the team retaining their rights, and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) within 24 hours. The team with the player's rights will have seven days after the notification date to match the contract offer.

Any Restricted Free Agents that are unsigned to either an offer sheet or an ECHL contract by August 1 will be deemed an Unrestricted Free Agent.

The 2022-23 season schedule is here! Get a jump start on next season by locking in your partial or full season seats with a 2022-23 Season Ticket Plan! Contact the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 and ask about securing your seat ahead of the team's return this Fall! Follow the Steelheads throughout the summer months on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.