Steelheads Announce Qualifying Offers for 2022-23 Season
July 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads extended Qualifying Offers to eight players last week leading up to the 2022-23 season.
The Steelheads have extended Qualifying Offers to the following players listed in alphabetical order: Ryan Dmowski (F), Casey Johnson (D), Matt Jurusik (G), Jake Kupsky (G), Shawn McBride (F), Mason Mitchell (F), Michael Prapavessis (D), Jack Van Boekel (D).
Players already signed to an ECHL contract by June 30 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.
Each team is entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players, no more than four of which can be veterans (260 regular season professional games, 180 for goaltenders), and those players receiving Qualifying Offers cannot be traded.
The Qualifying Offer most remain open for acceptance until July 16, at which point the offer is null and void, and the team may sign the player to any salary or elect to take no further action. Team that extend a valid Qualifying Offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that player for one playing season.
A team that extends a valid Qualifying Offer to a veteran player or goaltender will retain their rights until July 16. After July 16, the player shall be determined a Restricted Free Agent if unsigned and seek offers from other ECHL teams. If a Restricted Free Agent receives a contract offer from another ECHL organization and that player intends to accept that offer, the player and offering organization must notify the ECHL, the team retaining their rights, and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) within 24 hours. The team with the player's rights will have seven days after the notification date to match the contract offer.
Any Restricted Free Agents that are unsigned to either an offer sheet or an ECHL contract by August 1 will be deemed an Unrestricted Free Agent.
The 2022-23 season schedule is here! Get a jump start on next season by locking in your partial or full season seats with a 2022-23 Season Ticket Plan! Contact the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 and ask about securing your seat ahead of the team's return this Fall! Follow the Steelheads throughout the summer months on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 8, 2022
- Steelheads Announce Qualifying Offers for 2022-23 Season - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Brings Back Defenseman Constantinou - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Agree to Terms with Chase Stewart - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Re-Sign Forward Nick Jermain - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Bryce Reddick - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Dallas Gerads Re-Signs with Rabbits for Year 2 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Announce Qualifying Offers for 2022-23 Season
- Steelheads Host NHL Preseason Game with Arizona, Vegas on October 8
- Steelheads to Host Major Press Conference
- Collin Schuck Named ECHL Media/PR Director of the Year
- Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster