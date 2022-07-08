Dallas Gerads Re-Signs with Rabbits for Year 2

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed forward Dallas Gerads ahead of the 2022-23 season. Gerads, the lone Swamp Rabbits rookie to where a letter during the 2021-22 season, looks to build off of strong finish to his first season in Greenville.

Gerads, 26, re-signs with the Swamp Rabbits after his first professional season saw him as the only Greenville rookie to appear in more than 60 games during the 2021-22 season. In 63 games for the club, the Blaine, MN native posted 24 points (9g, 15a) in addition to transitioning to a centerman position down the stretch.

With five multi-point nights on the season, Gerads proved a viable scoring option while endearing himself to the Greenville faithful with six fights and a gritty style of play.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. 2022-23 full and half Season Tickets are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

