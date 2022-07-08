Mariners Re-Sign Forward Nick Jermain

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the re-signing of forward Nick Jermain on Friday, the third player signing for 2022-23. Jermain, who was a rookie last season, originally came to the Mariners in a mid-season trade with the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Mariners acquired Jermain in late January of 2022, in a deal that sent goaltender Zach Bouthillier to Fort Wayne. Jermain skated in 39 games for the Mariners, plus three playoff games. He scored five goals and added 11 assists in that span. Between the Mariners and Komets, Jermain posted a very respectable 31-point rookie season in a total of 67 games.

"Re-signing with Maine was a very simple decision," said Jermain. "Portland is an awesome city, the fans are great, and it's an extremely well-run organization from top to bottom. I can't wait to return in October."

Jermain, who just turned 26 years old in June, is from Cos Cob, CT. He played a pair of seasons at home in the Eastern Hockey League for the Connecticut Oilers, before finishing his junior career with an impressive 54 points in 54 games for the British Columbia Hockey League's Merritt Centennials in 2015-16. Jermain went on to play NCAA Division I hockey for Quinnipiac University from 2016-20. He served as Captain in his senior season.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is once again presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions.

