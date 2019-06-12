Thunder Announce 2019-20 Home Schedule
June 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced their home schedule for the 2019-20 season.
In 36 games, the Thunder will face seven different opponents, five of which are in the North Division. The two out of division opponents include the Allen Americans and Indy Fuel, who will both play in Adirondack for the first time in franchise history. The most frequent visitor to Cool Insuring Arena will be the Maine Mariners, traveling to Glens Falls 10 times.
2019-20 HOME SCHEDULE
Sat. October 19th vs. Worcester
Wed. October 23rd vs. Maine
Fri. October 25th vs. Worcester
Fri. November 8th vs. Worcester
Sun. November 10th vs. Worcester
Fri. November 15th vs. Reading
Wed. November 20th vs. Newfoundland
Wed. November 27th vs. Indy
Fri. November 29th vs. Brampton
Sat. November 30th vs. Brampton
Fri. December 6th vs. Maine
Fri. December 13th vs. Allen
Sat. December 14th vs. Allen
Fri. December 20th vs. Maine
Sat. December 21st vs. Maine
Fri. December 27th vs. Worcester
Sat. December 28th vs. Reading
Tue. December 31st vs. Brampton
Wed. January 15th vs. Maine
Sat. January 18th vs. Worcester
Fri. January 24th vs. Brampton
Sat. January 25th vs. Brampton
Wed. January 29th vs. Maine
Fri. January 31st vs. Maine
Fri. February 7th vs. Newfoundland
Sat. February 8th vs. Newfoundland
Fri. February 21st vs. Brampton
Sat. February 22nd vs. Maine
Sun. February 23rd vs. Reading
Fri. February 28th vs. Reading
Sat. February 29th vs. Reading
Tue. March 10th vs. Worcester
Tue. March 17th vs. Brampton
Sat. March 28th vs. Maine
Wed. April 1st vs. Maine
Fri. April 3rd vs. Newfoundland
DAY OF WEEK BREAKDOWN
3 Tuesday games
6 Wednesday games
14 Friday games
11 Saturday games
2 Sunday games
START TIMES
Mon-Sat - 7:00 P.M.
Sundays - 3:00 P.M.
December 31 - 5:00 P.M.
OPPONENTS
Maine Mariners (10x)
Worcester Railers (7x)
Brampton Beast (7x)
Reading Royals (5x)
Newfoundland Growlers (4x)
Allen Americans (2x)
Indy Fuel (1x)
2019-20 Adirondack Thunder season tickets are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
