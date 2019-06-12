Thunder Announce 2019-20 Home Schedule

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced their home schedule for the 2019-20 season.

In 36 games, the Thunder will face seven different opponents, five of which are in the North Division. The two out of division opponents include the Allen Americans and Indy Fuel, who will both play in Adirondack for the first time in franchise history. The most frequent visitor to Cool Insuring Arena will be the Maine Mariners, traveling to Glens Falls 10 times.

2019-20 HOME SCHEDULE

Sat. October 19th vs. Worcester

Wed. October 23rd vs. Maine

Fri. October 25th vs. Worcester

Fri. November 8th vs. Worcester

Sun. November 10th vs. Worcester

Fri. November 15th vs. Reading

Wed. November 20th vs. Newfoundland

Wed. November 27th vs. Indy

Fri. November 29th vs. Brampton

Sat. November 30th vs. Brampton

Fri. December 6th vs. Maine

Fri. December 13th vs. Allen

Sat. December 14th vs. Allen

Fri. December 20th vs. Maine

Sat. December 21st vs. Maine

Fri. December 27th vs. Worcester

Sat. December 28th vs. Reading

Tue. December 31st vs. Brampton

Wed. January 15th vs. Maine

Sat. January 18th vs. Worcester

Fri. January 24th vs. Brampton

Sat. January 25th vs. Brampton

Wed. January 29th vs. Maine

Fri. January 31st vs. Maine

Fri. February 7th vs. Newfoundland

Sat. February 8th vs. Newfoundland

Fri. February 21st vs. Brampton

Sat. February 22nd vs. Maine

Sun. February 23rd vs. Reading

Fri. February 28th vs. Reading

Sat. February 29th vs. Reading

Tue. March 10th vs. Worcester

Tue. March 17th vs. Brampton

Sat. March 28th vs. Maine

Wed. April 1st vs. Maine

Fri. April 3rd vs. Newfoundland

DAY OF WEEK BREAKDOWN

3 Tuesday games

6 Wednesday games

14 Friday games

11 Saturday games

2 Sunday games

START TIMES

Mon-Sat - 7:00 P.M.

Sundays - 3:00 P.M.

December 31 - 5:00 P.M.

OPPONENTS

Maine Mariners (10x)

Worcester Railers (7x)

Brampton Beast (7x)

Reading Royals (5x)

Newfoundland Growlers (4x)

Allen Americans (2x)

Indy Fuel (1x)

2019-20 Adirondack Thunder season tickets are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

