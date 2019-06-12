Steelheads Announce 2019-20 Home Schedule

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, have announced the schedule for all home games at CenturyLink Arena for the 2019-20 season. The Steelheads open the home portion of the 23rd season in the Treasure Valley on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Wichita Thunder.

The Steelheads play a total of 36 games at CenturyLink Arena with 29 of those games against Mountain Division opponents. The Steelheads will see the Utah Grizzlies nine times at home to lead all opponents with their first home meeting on November 1. Following the Grizzlies is seven meetings with the Rapid City Rush and five games against the Allen Americans. The Steelheads meet three times with the reigning division champions, the Tulsa Oilers.

The Steelheads will welcome three non-divisional opponents this season, including the first meeting in franchise history against the Fort Wayne Komets from December 11 to December 14 to complete at least one meeting with all Western Conference teams. The Orlando Solar Bears will make their first trip in franchise history to CenturyLink Arena for one game on November 20 after meeting three times in Orlando last season, and the Steelheads host the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time since the 2003-04 season, meeting for three games nearly to the day of their last meeting in Boise.

28 of the team's 36 home games will come on a Friday or Saturday with the remaining eight games all on Wednesday nights as part of three-game, four-day sets. February will hold the most home games with nine while December (eight) and November (seven) joining for the busiest three months at home.

Below is a complete game-by-game home schedule, and a downloadable form can be found. All games start at 7:10 p.m. MT.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 18 - Wichita Thunder

Saturday, Oct. 19 - Wichita Thunder

NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 1 - Utah Grizzlies

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Orlando Solar Bears

Friday, Nov. 22 - Kansas City Mavericks

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Kansas City Mavericks

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - Rapid City Rush

Friday, Nov. 29 - Rapid City Rush

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Rapid City Rush

DECEMBER

Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Allen Americans

Friday, Dec. 6 - Allen Americans

Saturday, Dec. 7 - Allen Americans

Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Dec. 13 - Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Dec. 14 - Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Dec. 27 - Allen Americans

Saturday, Dec. 28 - Allen Americans

JANUARY

Wednesday, Jan. 15 - Tulsa Oilers

Friday, Jan. 17 - Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, Jan. 18 - Tulsa Oilers

Friday, Jan. 31 - Rapid City Rush

FEBRUARY

Saturday, Feb. 1 - Rapid City Rush

Friday, Feb. 7 - Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Feb. 8 - Utah Grizzlies

Wednesday, Feb. 19 - Kansas City Mavericks

Friday, Feb. 21 - Rapid City Rush

Saturday, Feb. 22 - Rapid City Rush

Wednesday, Feb. 26 - Utah Grizzlies

Friday, Feb. 28 - Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Feb. 29 - Utah Grizzlies

MARCH

Wednesday, Mar. 4 - South Carolina Stingrays

Friday, Mar. 6 - South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, Mar. 7 - South Carolina Stingrays

Friday, Mar. 20 - Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Mar. 21 - Utah Grizzlies

APRIL

Saturday, Apr. 4 - Utah Grizzlies

