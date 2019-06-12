Steelheads Announce 2019-20 Home Schedule
June 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, have announced the schedule for all home games at CenturyLink Arena for the 2019-20 season. The Steelheads open the home portion of the 23rd season in the Treasure Valley on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Wichita Thunder.
The Steelheads play a total of 36 games at CenturyLink Arena with 29 of those games against Mountain Division opponents. The Steelheads will see the Utah Grizzlies nine times at home to lead all opponents with their first home meeting on November 1. Following the Grizzlies is seven meetings with the Rapid City Rush and five games against the Allen Americans. The Steelheads meet three times with the reigning division champions, the Tulsa Oilers.
The Steelheads will welcome three non-divisional opponents this season, including the first meeting in franchise history against the Fort Wayne Komets from December 11 to December 14 to complete at least one meeting with all Western Conference teams. The Orlando Solar Bears will make their first trip in franchise history to CenturyLink Arena for one game on November 20 after meeting three times in Orlando last season, and the Steelheads host the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time since the 2003-04 season, meeting for three games nearly to the day of their last meeting in Boise.
28 of the team's 36 home games will come on a Friday or Saturday with the remaining eight games all on Wednesday nights as part of three-game, four-day sets. February will hold the most home games with nine while December (eight) and November (seven) joining for the busiest three months at home.
Below is a complete game-by-game home schedule, and a downloadable form can be found. All games start at 7:10 p.m. MT.
OCTOBER
Friday, Oct. 18 - Wichita Thunder
Saturday, Oct. 19 - Wichita Thunder
NOVEMBER
Friday, Nov. 1 - Utah Grizzlies
Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Orlando Solar Bears
Friday, Nov. 22 - Kansas City Mavericks
Saturday, Nov. 23 - Kansas City Mavericks
Wednesday, Nov. 27 - Rapid City Rush
Friday, Nov. 29 - Rapid City Rush
Saturday, Nov. 30 - Rapid City Rush
DECEMBER
Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Allen Americans
Friday, Dec. 6 - Allen Americans
Saturday, Dec. 7 - Allen Americans
Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Dec. 13 - Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Dec. 14 - Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Dec. 27 - Allen Americans
Saturday, Dec. 28 - Allen Americans
JANUARY
Wednesday, Jan. 15 - Tulsa Oilers
Friday, Jan. 17 - Tulsa Oilers
Saturday, Jan. 18 - Tulsa Oilers
Friday, Jan. 31 - Rapid City Rush
FEBRUARY
Saturday, Feb. 1 - Rapid City Rush
Friday, Feb. 7 - Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Feb. 8 - Utah Grizzlies
Wednesday, Feb. 19 - Kansas City Mavericks
Friday, Feb. 21 - Rapid City Rush
Saturday, Feb. 22 - Rapid City Rush
Wednesday, Feb. 26 - Utah Grizzlies
Friday, Feb. 28 - Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Feb. 29 - Utah Grizzlies
MARCH
Wednesday, Mar. 4 - South Carolina Stingrays
Friday, Mar. 6 - South Carolina Stingrays
Saturday, Mar. 7 - South Carolina Stingrays
Friday, Mar. 20 - Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Mar. 21 - Utah Grizzlies
APRIL
Saturday, Apr. 4 - Utah Grizzlies
