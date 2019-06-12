Nailers Acquire Rights to Wade Murphy from Maine

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired the rights to forward Wade Murphy from the Maine Mariners, completing the future considerations in the trade that originally sent Josh Couturier to Maine. This completes all future considerations trades involving the Nailers.

Murphy, 25, first entered the ECHL in the spring of 2017, after posting 20 points in 31 games in his final season of college hockey with the Arizona State University Sun Devils. Wade collected six points in his first 14 games as a pro, helping the Manchester Monarchs lock up the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. The Victoria, British Columbia native joined the Worcester Railers at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, and will be forever remembered there, as he netted the first goal in team history, which came in a 4-3 victory over Manchester. Murphy completed his first full season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, then split last year between the Kalamazoo Wings and Maine Mariners, registering nine goals, 12 assists, 21 points, and 65 penalty minutes in 54 games.

Season-Ending Rosters are due to the ECHL on June 15th, before teams can begin signing players on June 16th. The 2019-20 regular season schedule will be announced Thursday afternoon.

