CarStar and Beast Prepare to "Soap It Up" for CF Cure

June 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - CARSTAR and the Brampton Beast will be cleaning cars on Saturday, June 15th for their annual "Soap It Up" event in support of finding a cure for Cystic Fibrosis.

Together with your help, CARSTAR Brampton and the Beast will be cleaning, shining up cars, and hosting a BBQ outside the CAA Centre from 9:00am to 3:00pm. The event will have clowns, face painting, feature cars, a photo booth and much more for the whole family to enjoy!

CarStar Soaps It Up 2018

Over the past decade, Soap It Up has helped raise over $3.5 million for Cystic Fibrosis Canada, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest carwash and then subsequently breaking their own record two years later! We encourage fans to participate by purchasing a ticket for a minimum donation of just $5.

