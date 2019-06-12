CarStar and Beast Prepare to "Soap It Up" for CF Cure
June 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - CARSTAR and the Brampton Beast will be cleaning cars on Saturday, June 15th for their annual "Soap It Up" event in support of finding a cure for Cystic Fibrosis.
Together with your help, CARSTAR Brampton and the Beast will be cleaning, shining up cars, and hosting a BBQ outside the CAA Centre from 9:00am to 3:00pm. The event will have clowns, face painting, feature cars, a photo booth and much more for the whole family to enjoy!
CarStar Soaps It Up 2018
Over the past decade, Soap It Up has helped raise over $3.5 million for Cystic Fibrosis Canada, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest carwash and then subsequently breaking their own record two years later! We encourage fans to participate by purchasing a ticket for a minimum donation of just $5.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 12, 2019
- CarStar and Beast Prepare to "Soap It Up" for CF Cure - Brampton Beast
- Thunder Announce 2019-20 Home Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.