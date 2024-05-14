Thunder Advance to Eastern Conference Final with 5-1 Win Over Admirals

GLENS FALLS - Filip Engaras recorded a hat trick as the Adirondack Thunder advanced to the Eastern Conference Final with a 5-1 victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Early in the game, Adirondack took a 1-0 lead as Filip Engaras put in a loose rebound past goaltender Yaniv Perets. The goal was Engaras' second of the playoffs with assists from Andre Ghantous and Travis Broughman just 2:05 into the game. Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the intermission along with an 11-10 shot advantage.

Norfolk tied the game in the second period on the power play as Brady Fleurent tapped in a loose puck to the right is Isaac Poulter. The goal by Fleurent was his fourth of the playoffs with assists from Danny Katic and Dennis Smirnov at 5:12 to even the score 1-1.

Tristan Ashbrook got the lead back for Adirondack at 7:53 of the second period. Ashbrook took a pass from Shane Harper in the hash marks and lifted a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Yaniv Perets for his seventh of the playoffs. Harper and Yushiroh Hirano were credited with the assists for a 2-1 lead.

The Thunder took a two-goal lead in the second period as Filip Engaras scored his second of the game and third of the playoffs on the power play. Engaras sent a shot top shelf just under the cross bar for a 3-1 lead with assists from Andre Ghantous and Ryan Smith at 14:58 of the second frame. Adirondack took a 3-1 lead into the third and a 22-19 shot advantage.

In the third period, Filip Engaras recorded the hat trick at 8:40 and Shane Harper gave Adirondack a 5-1 lead at 10:28 with his fifth of the playoffs. Isaac Poulter denied 31 of 32 shots in the win.

The Thunder will face the Florida Everblades in the Eastern Conference Final with Game 1 on Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m. and Game 2 on Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. Tickets are on sale now. Fans can also get tickets by visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

