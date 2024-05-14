Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - May & June

May 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will host the following skill clinics during the months of May and June:

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Tuesday, May 14 from 5:45 - 6:45 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-5/14

SHOOTING CLINIC at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Wednesday, May 22 from 6:15 - 7:15 PM.

Learn more, register: Shooting Clinic-5/22

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Wednesday, May 29 from 6:15 - 7:15 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-5/29

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, June 2 from 11 AM - 12 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-6/2

BODY CONTACT / CHECKING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Tuesday, June 4 from 5:45 - 6:45 PM.

Learn more, register: Body Contact-6/4

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, June 16 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-6/16

GOALIE CLINIC at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Wednesday, June 19 from 6:15 - 7:15 PM.

Learn more, register: Goalie Clinic-6/19

Shooting Clinic at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, June 23 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Shooting Clinic-6/23

GOALIE CLINIC at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Wednesday, June 26 from 6:15 - 7:15 PM.

Learn more, register: Goalie Clinic-6/26

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, June 30 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-6/30

See All Clinics

All clinics are run by Asst. Director Bryce Witman

To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.

Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman ([email protected]) before registering.

-

2024-25 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

