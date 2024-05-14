ECHL Transactions - May 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 14, 2024:

Norfolk:

Add Simon Kubicek, D activated from reserve

Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve

Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve

