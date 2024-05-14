ECHL Transactions - May 14
May 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 14, 2024:
Norfolk:
Add Simon Kubicek, D activated from reserve
Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve
Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve
Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve
