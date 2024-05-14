Quinn Olson Signs PTO with Ontario for Calder Cup Playoffs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Swamp Rabbits forward Quinn Olson has been signed to a professional tryout ahead of the team's best-of-five Pacific Division Final series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Reign begin the Pacific Division Finals tomorrow night, with the winner advancing to the Western Conference Finals against either the Milwaukee Admirals or the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Reign have rolled through the Calder Cup Playoffs thus far, sweeping the in-state rival Bakersfield Condors 2-0 in the Pacific Division First Round and following with a 3-0 sweep of the Abbotsford Canucks in the Pacific Division Semifinals.

Olson joins the Reign for a second time this season, previously making his professional debut via an amateur tryout on April 12th against San Diego. The 5'11", 180-pound forward then followed with his Swamp Rabbits debut in Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals against Orlando on April 21st, and registered his first professional goal to seal the win in Game 2 the next night. Olson finished his first foray into professional playoff hockey with four points (2g-2ast) in six Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Olson's first professional hockey experience came following the conclusion of his college career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, earning 21 points (4g-17ast) in 37 games as a fifth year skater. Overall, he skated in 175 games with UMD over five seasons, amassing 27 goals, 69 assists, and 96 points. Before going to college, he played in a pair of seasons with the AJHL's Okotoks Oilers, averaging over a point-per-game with 119 in 113 contests. Olson was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the 2019 NHL Draft (3rd Rd/#92).

