Thunder Acquire Defenseman Ivan Chukarov from Nailers

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils and AHL's Utica Comets, announced today that they have acquired defenseman Ivan Chukarov from the Wheeling Nailers.

Chukarov comes to the Thunder in exchange for forward Nick Hutchison. The Des Plaines, IL native did not play in 2020-21 but played in parts of two seasons with the Worcester Railers. In 53 games with the Railers, Chukarov netted 3 goals and added 10 assists.

The 26-year-old Chukarov played college hockey at UMass for four seasons (144 games played, 6 goals, 19 assists, 25 points). Prior to his time in the NCAA, the 6-foot-2, 203=pound left-handed shot suited up for the North American Hockey League's Minnesota Wilderness. In 2014-15 NAHL, Chukarov was named to the NAHL's First All-Star Team and won the NAHL Robertson Cup.

