ECHL Transactions - October 17
October 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 17, 2021:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Jacksonville:
Brandon McMartin, D
Josh Koepplinger, F
Marcel Godbout, F
Kalamazoo:
Andrew Bellant, F
Orlando:
Tyler Tracy, G
Toledo:
Austyn Roudebush, G
Brennan Blaszczak, F
Utah:
Cole McKechney, F
Worcester:
Bryce Martin, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Utah:
Neil Robinson, F from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Nick Hutchison, F traded to Wheeling
Greenville:
Add Liam Pecararo, F added to training camp roster
Iowa:
Add Canon Pieper, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Tommy Tsicos, F added to training camp roster
Jacksonville:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F added to training camp roster
Wheeling:
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D traded to Adirondack
Worcester:
Delete Mathias Laferriere, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Delete Keean Washkurak, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
