ECHL Transactions - October 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 17, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Jacksonville:

Brandon McMartin, D

Josh Koepplinger, F

Marcel Godbout, F

Kalamazoo:

Andrew Bellant, F

Orlando:

Tyler Tracy, G

Toledo:

Austyn Roudebush, G

Brennan Blaszczak, F

Utah:

Cole McKechney, F

Worcester:

Bryce Martin, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Utah:

Neil Robinson, F from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Nick Hutchison, F traded to Wheeling

Greenville:

Add Liam Pecararo, F added to training camp roster

Iowa:

Add Canon Pieper, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Tsicos, F added to training camp roster

Jacksonville:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F added to training camp roster

Wheeling:

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D traded to Adirondack

Worcester:

Delete Mathias Laferriere, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Keean Washkurak, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

