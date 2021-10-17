Kehler Hat-Trick Leads Steelheads to 6-5 Win, Preseason Sweep

OGDEN, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (2-0-0) went blow for blow with the Utah Grizzlies (0-2-0) but rode on the wings of a hat-trick to win 6-5 on Saturday night from the Weber County Ice Sheet.

THE GAME'S STORY

The Steelheads got off to a hot start in a back-and-forth game thanks to defenseman Darren Brady (1:09 1st) for an early 1-0 lead. Both sides scored three goals in just over two minutes late in the frame starting with Grizzlies forward Quinn Ryan (14:54 1st) followed by Steelheads forward Jake Pappalardo (15:19 1st) then Grizzlies forward Gehrett Sargis (16:56 1st) for a 2-2 game. Colton Kehler (0:54, 2nd) notched an early one for the Steelheads before an answer from Matthew Boucher (1:50 2nd) to tie the game again, 3-3. Kehler (15:18 2nd) grabbed his second, but Grizzlies defenseman Miles Gendron (PP, 18:36 2nd) leveled the score again at 4-4. Steelheads forward Zack Andrusiak (7:26 3rd) and Grizzlies forward Brandon Cutler (16:11 3rd) traded goals before Kehler (PP, 19:22 3rd) sealed off the 6-5 win with a preseason hat-trick.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Darren Brady: Brady factored in for points on both goals in the first period, marking the only Steelheads player to do so in the same period this preseason.

- Matt Tugnutt: Tugnutt finished the preseason tied for the lead in points (2-1-3) thanks to an assist tonight.

- Colton Kehler: Kehler scored a hat-trick against the Grizzlies in the win. Including regular season play, it's the first hat-trick since Dec. 31, 2019 when Anthony Nellis scored three in a 6-5 road win over Allen.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads broke a four-game streak of the road team winning preseason games dating back to the 2018-19 season. The Steelheads have won 13 of 23 preseason meetings since the series began in 2009. The last home team to win was the Steelheads in 2017, the same year the Steelheads won both preseason games.

ATTENDANCE: 1,171

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads open the 2021-22 regular season against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available online idahosteelheads.com as well as by calling 331-TIXS or stopping by the Idaho Central Arena Box Office. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 and FloHockey.

