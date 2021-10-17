Nailers Acquire Forward Nick Hutchison from Adirondack

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired forward Nick Hutchison from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for defenseman Ivan Chukarov. This completes the future considerations trade which originally sent defenseman Jake Ryczek to Adirondack.

Hutchison, 26, enters his second professional season, after collecting six goals, 13 assists, and 19 points in 47 games as a rookie with the Indy Fuel. Nick had started his pro career with a goal and an assist in his Adirondack debut at the end of the 2019-20 season, and was slated to play for the Thunder again last season, before the team opted out of the campaign. The Hicksville, New York native was a key player in Indy's push to qualify for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, as he tallied ten points in the final 15 games. Prior to turning pro, Hutchison attended Canisius College for four years, where he majored in Sport Management, while playing for the Golden Griffins. His senior season was his best, as he produced 32 points in 31 games, and was named to the AHA Second All-Conference Team. Nick amassed 113 points during his NCAA career.

Chukarov, 26, has appeared in 53 games over the course of two seasons with the Worcester Railers. Ivan notched five points in 15 games at the end of the 2018-19 season, then followed that up with eight points in 38 games, before sitting out in 2020-21. Prior to turning pro, the Des Plaines, Illinois native attended UMass-Amherst for four years, where he registered 25 points in 128 career games.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10. Season memberships are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

