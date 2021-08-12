Throwback Thursday Is Back

Thursday, August 12

The first 1,000 fans through the gate will get a Replica Throwback Jersey, courtesy of the Snohomish and Island Labor Council. It's Throwback Thursday, which means $2.50 sodas, 12 oz. Coors Lights, hot dogs and small bags of popcorn. Plus it's Union Solidarity Night.

Friday, August 13

Friday marks yet another Funko Friday giveaway! This week's giveaway is a Funko Field Exclusive Pink Jersey Webbly POP! This giveaway perfectly coincides with the annual Pink in the Park presented by Providence. The team will be wearing specialty pink jerseys which will be available for auction online. Bids start at $110 and can be placed between Friday, August 13 at 5 p.m. and Monday, August 16 at 5 p.m.

Don't forget to purchase bags of tennis balls for postgame Launch-a-Ball. Tennis balls are $5 per bag and can be purchased at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth or from the Frog Squad! Make sure to stick around for postgame fireworks presented by Diedrich Espresso.Â

Saturday, August 14

Saturday is Scouts BSA and Cub Scouts Night! Contact Conner Grant at ConnerG@AquaSox.com to purchase your tickets. Plus, the first 750 fans through the gate will receive a 2021 AquaSox Team Card Set presented by Turf and Dirt! This year's card set includes Julio Rodriguez, Emerson Hancock, Brandon Williamson, George Kirby, Zach DeLoach and more! Make sure to stick around for postgame fireworks presented by Boeing.Â

Sunday, August 15

Its Military Appreciation Day, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union and Root Beer Float Day. Root beer floats are $6 each, while supplies last. Don't forget to stick around for postgame Kids Run the Bases. Kids meet at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends; Kids Club members go first! Kids cannot go on the field until after all players exit.Â

All giveaways are one per person, not per ticket.

