Late Surge Puts C's on Top

EVERETT, WA - Four runs in the seventh and four more in the eighth sparked the Vancouver Canadians to a 10-4 come-from-behind win over the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Wednesday night at Funko Field.

Trailing 4-2 to start the seventh, Vancouver's first big inning began with Toronto's #4 prospect Orelvis Martinez. The 19-year-old launched his third home run in eight games with the C's to kick-start the offense before Spencer Horwitz singled, Will Robertson was hit by a pitch and Sebastian Espino brought home the tying run with an RBI double. A wild pitch put the C's in front 5-4 then Phil Clarke singled home Espino to make it 6-4 Vancouver.

Four more runs in the eighth put the game away for good. With a runner aboard and two outs, Horwitz walked before Robertson singled to load the bases. That set the table for Espino, who singled home two runs to give the Canadians a four-run lead. Clarke followed with a two-run single that put Vancouver ahead 10-4.

Parker Caracci worked a scoreless seventh and eighth to keep the C's in front before Roither Hernandez got the final three outs to secure the victory.

The two teams traded runs through the first six innings. Vancouver struck first with a run in the opening frame on a Luis De Los Santos double and a run-scoring single from Robertson, Everett tied it in the third on a solo home run then the C's went back ahead with a run in the fourth. The Frogs scored two in the bottom of that inning to grab their first lead of the night and scored again in the sixth on their second homer of the game prior to the C's comeback effort in the next stanza.

Alex Nolan got the start for Vancouver and went four innings then turned the ball over to Andrew Bash (W, 1-0), whose lone blemish over two innings of relief work was a two-out solo home run.

All nine Canadians reached base and eight of nine had a hit. Clarke and Eric Rivera paced the offense with three hits apiece while Espino and Robertson each notched two knocks.

MLB.com's #21 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse makes his High-A debut tomorrow in game three of the series and will be opposed by right-hander Stephen Kolek. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

