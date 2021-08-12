Late Vancouver Offense Stumps 'Sox, 10-4

EVERETT, Wash. - After taking the lead in the bottom of the fourth, the Everett AquaSox (53-31) fell behind the Vancouver Canadians (38-48) in the seventh inning, ultimately losing 10-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Canadians took the lead in the top of the first, scoring one run when Will Robertson hit a soft ground ball to third, driving in Luis De Los Santos. Kennie Taylor tied the game in the bottom of the third with a solo shot to left field.

An AquaSox error in the top of the fourth gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Taylor drove in two more runs with a single to right field, putting the 'Sox ahead 3-2. Dariel Gomez extended the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a home run to right-center field.

Orelvis Martinez got the ball rolling for Vancouver in the top of the seventh with a solo home run. Three batters later, Sebastian Espino tied the game with an RBI double, followed by a wild pitch to give the Canadians' a 5-4 lead. Philip Clarke drove in the fourth run of the inning with a line drive, leaving the 'Sox trailing by two headed into the bottom of the inning. Two singles in the top of the eighth extended the Canadians' lead, driving in four additional runs.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, RHP Adam Hill pitched 4.2 innings in his AquaSox debut, striking out six batters. At the plate, Taylor went 3-for-3 with one home run and three RBIs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Thursday, August 12 for game three of six against the Vancouver Canadians. Every Thursday home game is Throwback Thursday; enjoy $2.50 select concessions all night long. Plus, it's the Replica Throwback Jersey giveaway presented by the Snohomish and Island Labor Council. Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the game, tune in with Pat Dillon from wherever you are.

