Threshers Surrender Lead Late in Heartbreaker

May 21, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (27-13) led until the final inning in a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to the St. Lucie Mets (14-26) on Tuesday Night at Clover Park. The Threshers look for redemption on Wednesday morning when they return to Clover Park for the second game of the series.

Trent Farquhar reached on an infield single to start the game, and stole second base on the first pitch of the next at-bat. Aidan Miller preceded to double in Farquhar for the Threshers first run of the game. Luis Caicuto and Keaton Anthony drew back-to-back walks off Mets starter Zach Thornton to load the bases. Miller scored on an RBI single by Bryson Ware that gave the Threshers a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.

Anthony led off the top of the third with a single up the middle on the second pitch of the third and stole second base with two outs in the inning. Nikau Pouaka-Grego took a pitch out to left field for a single that scored Anthony from second to bump the Threshers lead to 3-0.

St. Lucie got on the board in the seventh with two runs to cut the Threshers lead to one at 3-2. Devin Saltiban drew a one-out walk off Mets reliever Gregori Louis in the top of the eighth and moved to second and third on a passed ball and wild pitch. Ware took advantage of the runner on third and singled in Saltiban to make it 4-2 Clearwater.

On a pair of errors and a hit in the eighth, the Mets took a late lead 5-4 heading into the ninth. The Threshers got the tying run aboard in the ninth but couldn't bring him home in a 5-4 defeat.

Micah Ottenbreit allowed two runs on four hits in 7.0 innings with six strikeouts in a no-decision. Josh Bortka (0-2) allowed three runs on one hit and a walk and struck out two to take the loss.

Miller became the first Thresher to reach double-digit steals this season...Ottenbreit was the first Threshers starter to throw more than 6.0 innings this season...He didn't walk a batter for the first time this season...Farquhar and Pouaka-Grego tied Jordan Viars for the longest hit streak by a Thresher in 2024 with hits in their seventh straight games...Pouaka-Grego has seven of his eight RBIs this season over the course of his current 12-game on base streak...The Threshers continue a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday, May 22...First pitch will be at 11:10 AM at Clover Park...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

