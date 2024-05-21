Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, May 21 - Sunday, May 26, 2024

May 21, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return home to play a six-game series at LECOM Park from May 21 - May 26 against the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, MAY 23) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas, two-dollar potato chips, and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

FRIENDLY CITY FRIDAY / DECADES NIGHT (FRIDAY, MAY 24) - Enjoy our next Friendly City Friday game of the season, as the Marauders highlight local non-profits and businesses every week all summer long! Start the weekend with happy hour from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, where fans can enjoy $3 well drinks and 16 oz Busch Light. The Marauders will also sport their brand-new Friendly City Friday jerseys with Bradenton in script lettering. It's also Decades Night at LECOM Park, where you can celebrate by wearing clothes from your favorite decade! Stay after the game for a Decade Dance Party with WSRQ by the Yuengling bar. Don't forget to check out a Mustang car show out in the Fan Plaza before the game.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT / PAWS & CLAWS PRESENTED BY WHITE CLAW (SATURDAY, MAY 25) - Join us as we honor the hardworking members of our military for Military Appreciation Night. Active duty and veterans can receive two free tickets by showing their ID at the LECOM Park box office and can purchase additional seats at a discounted rate of $9. It's also our second Paws & Claws night of the season! Bring your four-legged furry friend and enjoy drink specials on White Claw beverages. Fans can purchase their bark badges for $5 online or at the box office with all proceeds benefitting the Humane Society. Water dishes and relief areas for your dog are available inside the ballpark. Fans can run the bases with their dogs after the game as well!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

