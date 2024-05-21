Blue Jays Win Sixth Straight with Thriller in Bradenton

BRADENTON, FL - The Blue Jays used clutch pitching and late insurance to win their sixth consecutive game, 6-4 over Bradenton at LECOM Park on Tuesday night. With the win, Dunedin is back to .500 at 20-20.

Dunedin snagged a second inning lead, as an Edward Duran double was followed by a Cristian Feliz two-run homer - his seventh of the year.

The lead swelled to 4-0 in the top of the fourth, as Manuel Beltre poked an RBI single and Duran followed with an RBI double.

Bradenton scored their only run of the night against D-Jays starter Connor O'Halloran in the bottom of the fourth, with Sergio Campana's solo homer.

In the fifth, O'Halloran stranded a runner on third base to finish his night with five innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts - an effort that eventually earned him the victory.

The lead remained 4-1 until the Marauders rallied in the seventh inning. Javier Rivas and Kalae Harrison opened the frame with back-to-back singles, setting up an RBI knock from Keiner Delgado and a sacrifice fly from Axiel Plaz that trimmed the lead to 4-3.

Dunedin responded by adding insurance in the eighth, as Duran collected his second RBI of the night with a single.

Bradenton punched back in the bottom half with a solo homer from Braylon Bishop to make it a one-run game again.

Later in the inning, runners reached first and second base. Dunedin went back to the bullpen for Keiner Leon. The righty rose to the occasion and struck out Eddy Rodriguez on three pitches to end the jam and keep the Jays ahead 5-4.

In the ninth, Dunedin added another insurance run as Jean Joseph scored on a balk to grow the lead to 6-4.

Leon stayed on for the save in the bottom of the ninth, and walked the first batter of the frame to bring the tying run to the plate. Leon again buckled down, striking out the next three batters to end the game.

Dunedin's hurlers held Bradenton to 1-11 with runners in scoring position throughout the win.

The series continues tomorrow night at 6:30 with Juaron Watts-Brown starting for the Jays. Fans can listen to the hometown broadcast for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

