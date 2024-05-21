Jupiter Shuts out Tampa 3-0 in Series Opener Tuesday Night

May 21, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The Jupiter Hammerheads (23-17) earn their fourth shutout of the season with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Tarpons (14-26) on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It was the first shutout since the Hammerheads shut out the St. Lucie Mets on May 4th and May 5th with both games ending in 4-0 wins. With the victory, Jupiter snapped their season-high five-game losing streak and handed Tampa their second shutout loss of 2024.

The Hammerheads took the first bite offensively in the ballgame in the bottom of the first inning. Jordan McCants, who turned 22 today, led off with a single and stole his league-leading 20th base of the season. Two batters later, Ryan Ignoffo drove in McCants on his first RBI single of the night making it 1-0. Brock Vradenburg immediately followed that with an RBI single of his own to make it 2-0 in favor of Jupiter.

In the meantime, Hammerheads starting pitcher Julio Mendez (W, 1-0) was cruising in his home debut for the Hammerheads. He finished his outing with five shutout innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, it was déjà vu all over again for Jupiter as McCants reached on a one-out single with Ignoffo eventually bringing him home on his second RBI single of the night to increase the Hammerheads lead to 3-0.

Chris Mokma, Collin Lowe, and Justin Storm (Sv, 1) followed Mendez out of the Jupiter bullpen and tossed a combined four shutout innings and four strikeouts to secure the series-opening victory.

McCants finished the day 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and a stolen base. Ignoffo went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the way in run production. Vradenburg would go 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, RBI, walk, and a stolen base. Jupiter stole six bases tonight to put them at a league-leading 101 steals.

Game two of the six-game series between Jupiter and Tampa continues on Wednesday, May 22nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2024

