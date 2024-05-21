Bishop and Campana Homer, Bradenton Falls 6-4 in Series Opener

May 21, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders fell behind early and ultimately dropped the series opener 6-4 to the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday night at LECOM Park.

After Hung-Leng Chang (2-2) retired the side in order in the first inning, Tucker Toman tripled to begin the third. On the next pitch, Manuel Beltre flied out to centerfield in which Toman attempted to tag up and score but Sergio Campana hosed him at home plate to keep the game scoreless. Edward Duran then doubled and scored on a two-run home run from Cristian Feliz to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 advantage.

Dunedin tacked on two more in the fourth on four straight hits to start the inning. Beltre singled home Yohangel Aponte and Duran doubled in Toman to extend the Blue Jays lead to 4-0.

Bradenton responded with a run in the bottom of the frame on a Sergio Campana home run against Connor O'Halloran (4-2) to trim the deficit to 4-1.

In the seventh, Javier Rivas and Kalae Harrison singled to start to bring up Keiner Delgado who singled in Rivas to cut the Dunedin lead again to 4-2. A few batters later, Axiel Plaz hit a sacrifice fly to score Harrison to make it a 4-3 game.

The Blue Jays responded with a Duran RBI single in the eighth to pad their lead to 5-3. Braylon Bishop clubbed a solo-home run to again trim the deficit in half at 5-4. After the home run, Rivas walked, and Delgado singled to place runners at first and second with two-outs. Keiner Leon (SV,2) entered out of the bullpen and struck out Eddy Rodriguez to leave the tying run in scoring position.

Jean Joseph doubled, and Victor Arias walked to begin the ninth. Joseph later scored on a balk from Hunter Furtado to close out the scoring at 6-4. Leon walked Omar Alfonzo to start the ninth but punched out the next three batters to end the contest.

Out of the bullpen, Danny Carrion struck out three and retired all six batters he faced in two innings. In his third rehab appearance with Bradenton, Ryan Harbin tossed a scoreless frame as well.

The Marauders and Blue Jays continue their six-game series at LECOM Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton will turn to RHP Antwone Kelly (1-3, 6.11) while Dunedin sends RHP Juaron-Watts Brown (1-2,4.18) to the hill.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.