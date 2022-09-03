Threshers Shutout by Flying Tigers, 9-0

LAKELAND, FL - Following postponements on Wednesday and Thursday night, the Clearwater Threshers were shutout in the resumption of Thursday's suspended game 9-0 by the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The second game of the scheduled doubleheader on Friday was not played due to inclement weather. The Wednesday, August 31 game, was also officially cancelled and will not be made-up.

Right-hander Alex McFarlane made his second professional start for Clearwater, allowing five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts in two innings of work.

The Flying Tigers (29-26, 61-60) exploded for five runs in the first inning to build an early lead, as the first six hitters of the game reached base against McFarlane.

Righty Starlyn Castillo entered on the mound following the suspension, allowing four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in three innings. Lakeland pushed home all four runs off Castillo in the fifth inning to make it a 9-0 deficit.

The Threshers (21-35, 56-65) managed only five hits in the game and were shutout for the 14th time this season.

Clearwater and Lakeland return to action on Saturday night, in another doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Right-hander Gunner Mayer (1-5, 4.60 ERA) is scheduled to start the first contest, while left-hander Jordan Fowler (2-1, 2.50 ERA) is set to start the second. Coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network will begin at 3:50 p.m.

