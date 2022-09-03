MM Roster Transaction: OF Carlos Aguiar Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List
September 3, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
The Minnesota Twins have announced the following roster transaction:
OF Carlos Aguiar reinstated from 7-day injured list.
The Mussels' roster now sits at 30 active players, plus 1 on MLB Rehab.
MM Roster Transaction: OF Carlos Aguiar Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List
