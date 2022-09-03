Fort Myers Clinches Ninth Straight Winning Season with 6-3 Victory in Bradenton

September 3, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Nate Baez delivered his first professional homer and Tomas Cleto spun four scoreless innings to lead the Mighty Mussels to a 6-3 win over the Bradenton Marauders at LECOM Park Saturday.

The Mussels' (65-57, 24-34) win guarantees Fort Myers a winning season, their ninth in a row.

In a scoreless game in the top of the second, two Bradenton (64-60, 35-24) errors and a walk loaded the bases with nobody out. Keoni Cavaco then ripped a sacrifice fly to left to put the Mussels in front 1-0. The next batter was Baez, who drilled an opposite field three-run homer to make it 4-0 Fort Myers.

Cleto completed four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while fanning four. He has now turned in eight consecutive scoreless frames.

Still leading 4-0 in the top of the fifth, Kala'i Rosario singled to right with one out. After a hit-by-pitch, Rubel Cespedes pulled a single to right field to score two and extend the lead to 6-0.

The Marauders plated two on a double from Tsung-Che Cheng in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-2. After Bradenton got runners to second and third with one out, Jackson Hicks fanned two men in a row to preserve a 6-2 lead.

Bradenton pushed across one more in the sixth but A.J. Labas (1-1) and Niklas Rimmel put up three straight zeroes to seal a 6-3 victory. Rimmel notched his fourth save.

The Mussels will look to earn a series split at 12 p.m. on Sunday. LHP Jordan Carr (5-1, 3.57) is slated to start for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Po-Yu Chen (4-7, 4.44).

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.