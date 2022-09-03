De Los Santos Homer Propels Mets to 4-2 Victory vs. Jupiter

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets used the power of Omar De Los Santos for the second time in three games to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads.

De Los Santos crushed a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to give the Mets a 4-2 lead that turned out to be the final score on Saturday at Clover Park. De Los Santos hit a walk-off home run on Thursday night to lead the Mets to victory.

Mets starter Joel Diaz worked out of jams in the first and second inning to keep the Hammerheads from extending their lead too far. Jupiter recorded five hits and a walk in the first two innings but only scored runs on a Jacob Berry RBI single in the first and a Chase Luttrell run-scoring ground out in the second inning.

De Los Santos hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the first and came around to score on RBI single from Kevin Parada to tie the game 1-1.

Tanner Murphy and Brad Malm drew consecutive walks from Jupiter starter Marcus Johnson in the second inning. Johnson retired the next two hitters, but then De Los Santos hit a 425-foot homer to give the Mets a 4-2 lead.

Diaz ended up pitching four solid innings, allowing just two runs. He scattered six hits, walked two and struck out five.

New York Mets pitcher Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery) made his fourth rehab appearance for St. Lucie and pitched two perfect innings of relief following Diaz. He only threw 13 pitches. Lucchesi was credited with the win.

Layonel Ovalles pitched the final three innings to earn his first save. He retired Yiddi Cappe, the potential tying run at the plate, on a ground out to short to end the game.

De Los Santos went 2 for 4 with the homer, double, two RBI and two runs. The homer was his 16th of the season and the double was his 23rd.

Eduardo Salazar went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles.

A night after pounding out 16 hits, the Hammerheads were limited to seven hits on Saturday.

The Mets (70-53, 30-28) and Hammerheads (59-63, 25-33) conclude their series on Sunday. It's the regular season home finale at Clover Park. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

