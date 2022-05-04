Threshers Fall Short in Opener against Blue Jays, 3-2

DUNEDIN, FL - Despite a three-hit night from shortstop Hao Yu Lee, the Clearwater Threshers dropped the opener of a six-game series 3-2 to the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark.

Right-hander Gunner Mayer made his fourth start of the season for Clearwater, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out four in five innings of work.

The Threshers (9-10) opened the scorning in the first with an RBI single by Lee, before the Blue Jays (8-14) stormed back with two runs of their own in the home half.

Trailing 2-1 in the third, Lee added another RBI base knock to tie the contest and finished 3-for-4, driving home both runs for the Threshers.

Left-hander Gabriel Yanez entered in the sixth, allowing the go-ahead run in the seventh on two hits and striking out four in two innings on the mound. Righty Konnor Ash worked a scoreless eighth inning in his season debut, but the Threshers bats were unable to rally back in the final frames.

Clearwater and Dunedin resume the six-game set on Wednesday night, with right-hander Oswald Medina set to take the bump for the visitors. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network set for 6:20 p.m.

