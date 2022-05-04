Dunedin Blue Jays to Host Fishing Night May 12

May 4, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL- The Dunedin Blue Jays are hosting Fishing Night on Thursday, May 12 at TD Ballpark presented by Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro. Gates open at 5:30 PM for a 6:30 PM first pitch. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a DJay Fishing bobblehead. Throughout the game, prizes will be raffled off that have been kindly donated by local businesses. Prizes include a kayak, fishing charters, jet ski tours, apparel, and more! It is also $1 beer and soda night each Thursday at the ballpark presented by Budweiser. Fans can enjoy $1 beer and soda until the 7th inning.

We thank all of the companies who have donated prizes for the event: Inshore Slam Kayak Fishing, Idle Water Sports, Edgewater Charters, Pocket Change Inshore Fishing Charters, On The Water Vets, Fishing Clearwater Inshore Charters, Reel Tight Fishing Charters, Reel Insane Fishing Charters, Steady Aim Outdoors, Backbay Woodworks, Angler 360, Refuse To Sink Design, Teal Water Charters, Insight Fishing Adventures, and Brain Caudill Inshore Fishing Charters.

All proceeds from the in-game raffles will go towards On The Water With Veterans Charity. On the Water With Veterans mission states, "On The Water With Veterans, is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization, founded in 2019 by Timothy Wilson and Captain Anthony Corcella. Dedicated to our veterans, the primary goal is helping these brave men and women connect with others alike, on the water, for therapeutic fishing and social relations. We strive to support physical and emotional rehabilitation through fishing and associated activities including education and outings."

Tickets for the game start at $8 online and $11 day of game at the BayCare Box Office. Visit our single-game ticketing page https://www.milb.com/dunedin/tickets/single-game-tickets for more ticketing information.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.