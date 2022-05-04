Late Errors Haunt Marauders in Loss

BRADENTON, Fla. - An erratic ninth inning opened the gates to four Tampa runs on Wednesday night as the Marauders fell to the Tarpons, 7-5, at LECOM Park.

With the score tied, 3-3, Jasson Dominguez led off the top of the ninth for the Tarpons (11-11) by reaching on a fielding error by Marauders (13-10) shortstop Mike Jarvis. Right-hander Carlos Lomeli (2-1) then hit Marcos Cabrera with a pitch, and Madison Santos delivered a go-ahead RBI-single. After a strikeout, Grant Richardson delivered a two-run single for a 6-3 Tarpons lead, and an errant throw home by right fielder Rodolfo Nolasco allowed Santos to take second base. Alex Guerrero added an RBI-single, and a Lomeli wild pitch led to catcher Wyatt Hendrie attempting to throw Roberto Chirinos out a third base, but his throw sailed into left field, giving Tampa a 7-3 advantage.

The Marauders committed a season-high four errors in the game, leading to three unearned runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, Bradenton pushed back against Tarpons reliever Jack Neely (2-0). Jarvis led off with a walk and took third on a Brenden Dixon double, and after a wild pitch by Neely allowed Jarvis to score, Nolasco lined an RBI-double to bring the Marauders within two runs, 7-5. But Jase Bowen popped out to the catcher, and Juan Jerez struck out looking to cut the Bradenton threat short.

Dixon and Nolasco led the Marauders with three hits each, including a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh inning by Dixon that evened the score at 3-3.

Marauders starter Luis Peralta allowed a first-inning RBI-double to Dominguez and left in the fourth with the bases loaded, turning the game over to Dante Mendoza with Tampa leading, 1-0. A run-scoring fielder's choice stretched Tampa's lead to 2-0 before Mendoza avoided further damage with an inning-ending groundout.

Peralta finished with nine strikeouts, matching his career-high, set in his previous start on April 27 against Dunedin.

The Marauders came within one run, 2-1, in the bottom of the fourth when Nolasco doubled and later scored on a double-play grounder by Jerez. But in the fifth, the Tarpons gained the run back when a Dominguez leadoff walk issued by Mendoza later scored on a single by Richardson, and the resulting 3-1 Tampa lead would last until Dixon's game-tying home run in the seventh off Zach Messinger.

Jacob Gonzalez, named Florida State League Player of the Month for April earlier in the afternoon, extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a double in the seventh inning.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Valentin Linarez (0-2, 8.68 ERA) will start for the Marauders against RHP Richard Fitts (0-1, 6.52 ERA) for the Tarpons.

