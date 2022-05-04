Palm Beach Drops Tight Matchup to St. Lucie

The Palm Beach Cardinals couldn't overcome an early hole on Wednesday night as they fell 3-2 to the St. Lucie Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Mets opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning and another in the third. In spite of holding St. Lucie scoreless the rest of the evening, the Cardinals were unable to squeeze a game-tying run.

Center fielder Tyler Reichenborn singled in third baseman Sander Mora in the third inning, and shortstop Jeremy Rivas logged an RBI groundout in the eighth to bring home right fielder Osvaldo Tovalin. Mora walked with two outs in the ninth to usher in the top of the lineup, but a Ramon Mendoza left field flyout ended the contest one at-bat later.

Trent Baker started the game for Palm Beach, fresh after winning the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week award. However, the Angelo State University product lasted only four and 2/3 innings after allowing three earned runs. He did record eight strikeouts, but picked up the loss.

Bryan Pope and Alex Cornwell combined for six strikeouts out of the bullpen, allowing no runs across four and 1/3 innings. The Cardinals did not commit any errors on Wednesday.

Palm Beach is back on Thursday night against St. Lucie for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at RDCS. It will be Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark!

