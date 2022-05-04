Jupiter Jumps Past Daytona, 4-3

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - For the second-straight day, RF Austin Hendrick powered a home run to center field. However, Jupiter grabbed the lead in the top of the fifth and never relinquished it, as the Hammerheads snuck past the Daytona Tortugas, 4-3, in front of 1,152 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Scoreless into the fourth, Daytona (10-13) grabbed the lead with a two-out rally. LF Jamal O'Guinn (1-3, R, BB, 2 SO) eked out a walk and 1B Ruben Ibarra (0-2, R, BB) was plunked in the back with a breaking ball to put a pair of runners aboard. On the first pitch he saw, 3B Michel Triana (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SO) powered a rising line drive over the centerfielder's head. Both runners scored, as the 23-year-old motored into second with a double, giving the Tortugas a 2-0 edge.

The lead did not last, though, as Jupiter (12-11) responded in the top of the fifth. Much like Daytona in the fourth, the Hammerheads had the bases empty and two out before 1B Zach Zubia (1-3, R, BB, SO) and LF Angeudis Santos (0-3, R, BB, SO) collected free passes.

DH José Salas (2-4, R, 2 2B, RBI, 2 SO) put Jupiter on the board with a ringing double down the right-field line, cutting the Tortugas' lead in half, 2-1. Following a pitching change, SS Kahlil Watson (1-4, 2 RBI, SO) placed the visitors ahead for good. The 19-year-old stung a ground back through the middle for a two-run single, giving Jupiter a 3-2 advantage.

An inning later, the Hammerheads' offense bit again. CF Brady Allen (1-4, R, SO) picked up a single to start the sixth inning and quickly advanced to second on a wild pitch. Following a strikeout, 2B Javier Sanoja (1-4, RBI, 2 SO) punched a single to center. Allen scored easily to stretch Jupiter's cushion to two, 4-2.

Hendrick (1-4, R, HR, RBI, 2 SO) announced his presence with a thud in the home half of the frame. The 20-year-old walloped a one-out pitch beyond the wall in centerfield for a solo home run. Hendrick's fifth of the season - and second in as many days - pulled the Tortugas back within a run, 4-3.

That was as close as the 'Tugas would get the rest of the night. After the long ball, Daytona put only two men on base the rest of the night on a walk to Ibarra in the sixth and a leadoff knock to left from O'Guinn in the ninth.

RHP Edgar Sánchez (6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO) composed a career performance for the Hammerheads on Wednesday. Despite yielding three runs, the right-hander struck out a career-high 11 batters en route to his third win of the season. RHP Tyler Eckberg (1.0 IP, H, SO) entered in the final frame and registered the final three outs for his second save.

Tortugas' RHP Julian Aguiar (4.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) was sublime through the first four innings, but Jupiter was able to break him down in the fifth. The Long Beach, Calif. struck out five but suffered his second loss of the summer.

