Threshers Beat Mets 9-4, Take 5 of 6 in Series

May 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers defeated the St. Lucie Mets 9-4 on Sunday afternoon to win their fifth straight game.

The top two hitters in the Threshers lineup - Bryson Ware and Trent Farquhar - combined to go 9 for 11 with a homer, double, four RBI and four runs scored. Ware was 4 for 6 with the home run from the leadoff spot and Farquhar was 5 for 5.

The Threshers scored three runs in the first inning off two Mets pitchers. Jorge De Leon made his team debut and only recorded two outs. He threw a wild pitch to allow the first run and Dakota Kotowski hit a sac fly for the second run. De Leon walked Pierce Bennett and Jordan Viars hit a RBI double for a 3-0 Threshers lead.

The Threshers led 6-1 in the sixth when the Mets started to make a comeback. Clearwater reliever Jaydenn Estanista walked the first three batters of the inning and the Mets brought all three runners home. Estarling Mercado scored on a wild pitch and Diego Mosquera hit a two-run single to make it 6-4.

However, the Threshers pulled away late for the fourth straight game. A sac fly by Raylin Heredia in the seventh made it 7-4. An error in the top of the ninth opened the door for a couple more runs on two-out RBI singles by Ware and Farquhar.

Nine of the 10 batters used by the Mets in the game recorded a hit. Diego Mosquera went 2 for 4.

Zach Thornton pitched 4.0 solid innings of relief for St. Lucie. He scattered four hits and allowed two runs.

Clearwater starter Braydon Tucker got the win. He limited the Mets to one run on seven hits over 5.0 innings. Tucker did not walk a batter and struck out six.

The Mets have lost 19 of their last 21 games.

The Mets (14-31) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they begin a six-game road series at the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch from TD Ballpark on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

