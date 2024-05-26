Hammerheads Drop Series Finale to Tarpons 5-2 on Sunday Afternoon

May 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (24-21) lose their fourth consecutive contest at to the Tampa Tarpons (18-27) by a final score of 5-2 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Jupiter has lost back-to-back series and have not won a series since sweeping the Dunedin Blue Jays in six games at home between April 24-28.

The Tarpons quickly got to work off of Hammerheads starting pitcher Jake Brooks (L, 3-1) in the top of the first inning. George Lombard Jr. led off with a walk followed by a Roderick Arias single which would put runners at second and third base after a throwing error. With Dylan Jasso at the plate, Lombard Jr. scored on a wild pitch to give Tampa the early lead. Jackson Castillo followed it with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 in favor of Tampa.

The Tarpons got back on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning when Arias hit a sacrifice fly of his own to increase the Tampa lead to 3-0. Tampa finished their run production in the top of the sixth inning when Castillo hit his second sacrifice fly of the ballgame and Jasso scored on an error to make it 5-0.

The Hammerheads would get on the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the sixth inning. JT Mabry led off the frame with a double. Jesus Hernandez would follow with a two-run home run to left field, his first of the season and first in Single-A, to bring home the first and only two runs for Jupiter to make it a 5-2 ballgame which held for the final score.

Brooks finished the day with six innings pitched and allowed five runs, three earned runs, on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters. Brock Vradenburg and Ryan Ignoffo each went 2-for-4 at the plate. The home run by Hernandez was just the 11th home run by Jupiter this season which is the fewest in the Florida State League and the first Hammerheads home run since May 16th at Dunedin when Angelo DiSpigna hit his first home run of the season.

During this four-game losing streak, the Hammerheads have scored only four runs on 22 hits. It is the second longest losing streak of 2024 behind only their five-game losing streak at Dunedin between May 16-20.

The Hammerheads begin their one and only 12-game road trip of the season tomorrow against the Daytona Tortugas. After six games in Daytona, the Hammerheads will travel to Lakeland for six games to take on the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Jupiter returns home on Tuesday, June 11th when they welcome the St. Lucie Mets for the beginning of a 12-game homestand.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.