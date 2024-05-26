Blue Jays Hang on Through Late Drama, Earn Split in Bradenton

BRADENTON, FL - A five-run eighth inning lead dwindled to one for Dunedin, but the Blue Jays hung on for a 8-7 victory to earn a series split with Bradenton on Sunday at LECOM Park.

For the third consecutive game, Dunedin scored first, scoring three times in the third inning. With men on first and second, Victor Arias singled to left, and the ball rolled past left fielder Shalin Polanco for an error, leading to two-runs. Edward Duran followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0.

The three-spot backed up a strong effort from starting pitcher Gage Stanifer, who worked a season-high five innings, punching out seven in the process. The only damage against the righty came in the fifth, as Solomon McGuire belted a solo homer to get the Marauders on the board.

In the sixth, the Jays started a string of four straight innings with a run to close the game, as Tucker Toman blasted a solo shot to right field to grow the lead to 4-1.

In the seventh, Alexis Hernandez scored from third base on a double steal, pushing the lead to 5-1. Then, in the eighth inning, Manuel Beltre lined a homer to left to make it 6-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Marauders responded with two outs. After striking out the first two batters of the frame, Jordan Powell let up a walk and a single before Polanco launched a three-run homer to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Dunedin channeled its own two-out magic for insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Following a leadoff walk from Edward Duran, Bryce Arnold sent a two-out pop up to shallow right field that dropped between three defenders for a double.

The next batter, Cristian Feliz, dribbled a slow roller that stuck to the first base line. Catcher Omar Alfonzo barehanded the ball and sent a high throw to first base. First baseman Axiel Plaz jumped, came down with the ball on the base, appearing to beat Feliz for the out, but Feliz was ruled safe. During the play at first, Duran scored from third, and Arnold scampered home behind him as home plate was left uncovered.

The 8-4 cushion came into play in the bottom of the ninth, as Bradenton opened their last at bats with a walk, followed by three consecutive base hits, eventually scoring three runs.

After an Omar Alfonzo sacrifice fly, Felipe Bello retired the final two batters of the game without allowing another baserunner to collect the save.

With the win, the Jays improve to 22-23 in 2024. Dunedin returns home to TD Ballpark to open a six-game homestand with the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday at 6:30pm. Tickets for all six games are available online now at DunedinBlueJays.com.

