Bradenton's Late Comeback Effort Not Enough, Fall 8-7 in Series Finale

May 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders scored three-runs in the eighth and ninth inning but fell to the Dunedin Blue Jays 8-7 on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park. With the loss, the Marauders and Blue Jays split their weeklong series.

The Blue Jays plated the game's first runs in third inning against Connor Oliver (0-2). Jean Joseph singled and Yhoangel Ponte walked to place two runners on. Victor Arias singled, and Edward Duran doubled to score all three runs and take a 3-0 lead. On his 23rd birthday, Oliver struck out five batters in 3.1 frames.

Gage Stanifer (1-2) had allowed just one hit in the first four innings until he allowed a solo-home run to Solomon Maguire in the fifth to cut the Blue Jays lead to 3-1.

Tucker Toman homered in the sixth against Carlos Jimenez to extend the Blue Jays advantage to 4-1. In the seventh, Alexis Hernandez walked with two outs and Toman reached on an error to extend the inning. Toman stole second and Hernandez stole home on the throw to second to push the Dunedin lead back 5-1.

After a solo-home run from Manuel Beltre in the eighth, the Marauders cut into the 6-1 deficit. Knuckleball pitcher Jordan Powell struck out the first two batters in the eighth until Eddy Rodriguez walked and Axiel Plaz singled to bring up Shalin Polanco. The Pirates' No. 15 prospect smashed a three-run home run down the right field line to trim the deficit to 6-4.

Dunedin plated two more in the top of the ninth. Peyton Stumbo retired two straight after walking Duran to begin the frame. Bryce Arnold doubled on a flyball in shallow right field that was lost in the sun to extend the ninth. On the ensuing pitch, Cristian Feliz hit a swinging bunt up the first base line that reached on a throwing error from Omar Alfonzo. Duran and Arnold scored for the Blue Jays to make it a 8-4 ballgame. Bradenton committed a season-high four errors in the loss.

Maguire walked and scored on a Javier Rivas double to start the bottom of the ninth. Felipe Bello (SV,1) then entered out of the bullpen for Powell to face Wesley Zapata who doubled Rivas home to cut the lead again to 8-6. Keiner Delgado singled through the left side of the infield to push Zapata to third. He ended up scoring on a sacrifice fly from Alfonzo to make it a one-run game at 8-7 before Bello retired the next two hitters to end the contest.

After an off day on Monday, the Marauders travel to Fort Myers, FL to start a six-game series at Hammond Stadium against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

