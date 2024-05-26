Threshers End Road Trip with Fifth-Straight Win

May 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Bryson Ware had four hits with a home run and Trent Farquhar was a perfect 5-5 with two RBIs to help the Clearwater Threshers (32-13) earn their fifth-straight win in a 9-4 victory over the St. Lucie Mets (14-31) on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park. The Threshers return home to face the second-place Lakeland Flying Tigers to begin a six-game series on Tuesday evening.

Ware sent the first pitch of the game into left field for a leadoff single and stole second on pitch number two. He moved to third on a wild pitch before Farquhar drew a walk. Another wild pitch from Mets starter Jorge De Leon plated Ware to score the opening run and moved Farquhar to second. Farquhar went to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dakota Kotowski to double the Threshers lead.

Pierce Bennett drew a two-out walk and advanced to second on the third wild pitch of the first inning. A ground-rule double by Jordan Viars plated Bennett and gave the Threshers a 3-0 lead. The Mets got a run back on three consecutive hits in the home half of the first to make it 3-1.

Ware reached again on a one-out hit in the second against Mets hurler Miguel Alfonseca. He stole second and scored on a single by Farquhar that extended their advantage to 4-1.

The score remained 4-1 until the sixth, which began with a triple off the left field wall by Raylin Heredia. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Nikau Pouaka-Grego before Ware hit a solo home run to make it 6-1 Threshers.

The Mets rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Threshers lead down to 6-4. Bennett and Viars reached on back-to-back singles to start the seventh inning, with Bennett moving to third on Viars' knock after a wild pitch. Heredia hit a sacrifice fly to deep center that plated Bennet and brought the Threshers lead back to three at 7-4.

Kehden Hettiger reached on an error with one out in the ninth and moved to second on a walk to Pouaka-Grego. With two outs in the frame, Ware and Farquhar drove in the two runners on back-to-back singles that increased the Threshers advantage to 9-4.

Braydon Tucker allowed one run on seven hits with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work, Jaydenn Estanista allowed three runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 1.0 inning of work. Chase Hopewell allowed two hits and struck out one in 2.0 shutout innings. Brandon Beckel struck out two of the three batters hhe faced in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Farquhar and Viars each extended their on-base streaks to a team-best 16 games...Clearwater's 14 hits tied a season-high mark...Ware set a career-high with four hits...Farquhar set a career-high and team-high mark on the season with five hits...It was the second Sunday game where Farquhar finished perfect from the plate...Tucker tied his career-high with six strikeouts...Heredia has an extra-base hit in three consecutive games...The Threshers begin a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday, May 28...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

