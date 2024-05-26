Memorial Day, Union Night, and Pickleball Paddle Giveaway Presented by Progressive Medical Research and GoGut to Continue Double Homestand

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas continue their Memorial Day weekend double homestand continuing Monday, May 27 against the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Florida State League Class-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Among the highlights of the six contests is Rumberos de Daytona, Union Night, and Feel Good Friday honoring the United Way of Volusia County.

The 2024 Tortugas continue their home stretch on Monday, May 27. Our Memorial Day kicks off with complimentary tickets for veterans and active service men and women. Players will don specialty jerseys that will be available for purchase later in the season on milbauctions.com. Fans can expect food and drink specials in the concessions such as pulled pork sandwiches with fried onion bits with coleslaw and chips on the side. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, May 29, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Little Caesar's. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $17, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. Wine and Whiskey Wednesday returns , featuring $3 wine specials from Matua and highlighting special whiskeys. May's wine specials of the month include Frank Family Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Also joining us is AdventHealth as a part of their Community Health Advocacy Night. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m.

Taps and Tacos presented by Bud Light returns with some tropical vibes on Thursday, May 30 with taco specials including our Jamaican Jerk Chicken Taco and half-priced draft beer and soda specials. The Jamaican jerk chicken taco includes fans' choice of a hard or soft taco, with jerk chicken topped with pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro, garlic, lime juice and red onion with . The match up is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, May 31 will start the party as the Rumberos de Daytona return for our second Copa de la Diversion Night of the season. Fans can expect food and drink specials with Rumberos Ice Cream presented by Neighbors Ice Cream, churro popcorn and micheladas and margaritas in the beer corner behind homeplate. Feel Good Friday Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford, highlighting The United Way of Volusia and Flagler Counties. United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties brings together the people, businesses, and organizations that have the passion, resources and skills needed to get things done and create lasting change. The building blocks for a better life are Education, Financial Stability, Health and Basic Needs. United Way works to build a strong foundation for individual and community success for years to come. Fans can use the code UNITED at checkout and a portion of the proceeds will go towards the non-profit. Our City Night Series highlights Cities of Edgewater and Oak Hill Night where discounted tickets are available for residents using the code "EDOH" at checkout when buying tickets online. Friday night's contest starts with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Saturday, June 1 will continue our Saturday Giveaway Series as we will be swinging for the fences with our Pickleball Paddle Giveaway presented Progressive Medical Research and Go Gut Microbebiotic©. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive one pickleball paddle. Saturday night's action gets underway with a 6:35 first pitch.

Lastly, the homestand comes to a close on Sunday, June 2 with Shelldon's Family Fun Day of the season with Shelldon's Family Fun Pack available for families to attend all Sunday home games, plus receive a hat and food voucher all for a great low rate. Fans can enjoy pregame autographs along the riverwalk! After the game, all kids will get to take a trip around the bases with postgame Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Neighbors Ice Cream. Sunday's series finale will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Gates for Tuesday through Saturday's games will open at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening for Sunday's contest at 4:00 p.m. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona.

