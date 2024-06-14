Threshers and Tarpons Game Suspended in the Third Inning

CLEARWATER, FL - After two full innings, Friday's game between the Clearwater Threshers (37-23) and the Tampa Tarpons (23-37) was suspended due to inclement weather with two outs in the top of the third inning. The game will be continued in a doubleheader on Saturday, June 15 at BayCare Ballpark, resuming from the top of the third with two outs and runners on first and second for the Tarpons.

Saturday's twin bill will begin at 4:00 pm, with gates opening at 3:30 pm. The continued game will go nine innings, and following its conclusion game two will be played in seven innings. Tickets from today's game must be exchanged at the BayCare Box Office at face value for any remaining Threshers home game. Tickets can be exchanged for field box or berm seating for tomorrow's doubleheader. For more information on group outings please contact your group leader.

You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

