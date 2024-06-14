Arias' Rakes Two-Homers, 8-RBIs; Blue Jays Split with Bradenton

DUNEDIN, FL - Following a 6-0 loss to Bradenton in the completion of Thursday's suspended game, the Blue Jays raced to a 10-1 victory in game two behind a two-home run, eight-RBI performance from Victor Arias on Friday night at TD Ballpark.

Eight RBIs in a single game are the most by a D-Jay since Jays' No. 2 prospect Orelvis Martinez racked up nine in a three-homer game on July 17, 2021.

In the continuation of last night's game that was suspended due to rain after five shutout frames, Bradenton did all its damage in the top of the seventh inning.

Blue Jays pitcher JJ Sanchez exited with one out and the bases loaded, giving way for Aaron Munson. Keiner Delgado and Omar Alfonzo picked up back-to-back RBI singles to open the scoring, before Enmanuel Terrero blasted a grand slam that made it 6-0.

In game two, Arias provided instant offense with a first-inning solo homer to put the D-Jays ahead 1-0.

After starters Fernando Perez and Michael Kennedy traded zeros on the line score through the bottom of the third, the game entered a 38-minute rain delay. Following the delay, both Kennedy and Perez stayed in the game.

Perez, the Blue Jays No. 24 prospect, finished five shutout innings, allowing just two hits.

Dunedin chased Kennedy in the bottom of the fifth, scoring twice - once on an RBI groundout from Jean Joseph and once on an RBI single from Arias - to push the lead to 3-0.

The Marauders tallied their lone run on an Axiel Plaz RBI double in the sixth inning against Juanmi Vasquez. The lefty bounced back to finish his outing with scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth.

Arias busted the game open in the bottom of the seventh. With the bases loaded, the Jays' DH blasted his second homer of the night - the first grand slam of his career- to right field to grow the lead to 7-1.

He didn't stop there. With the bases loaded again in the eighth, Arias grounded a ball through the middle of the infield to score Bryce Arnold and Joseph; his seventh and eighth RBIs of the contest.

With the 10-1 win, Dunedin clinches at least a series split - its fifth consecutive series resulting in either a split or victory.

