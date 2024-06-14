Bradenton Wins Suspended Game Before Falling in Game Two

DUNEDIN, FL - After rain halted Thursday night's contest between the Bradenton Marauders and Dunedin Blue Jays, Bradenton defeated Dunedin 6-0 in the continuation of the suspended game before falling in Friday's regularly scheduled contest 10-1 at TD Ballpark.

After the game resumed in the top of the sixth inning, Keiner Delgado and Omar Alfonzo delivered a pair of RBI singles in the seventh before Enmanuel Terrero blasted a grand slam to open up the ballgame at 6-0. Luigi Hernandez (2-1) tossed 2.1 scoreless frames of relief before Mike Walsh finished off the final 1.2 innings. Hernandez, Walsh, and Carlson Reed combined for the Marauders seventh shutout win of the season. Bradenton had seven shutouts all of last year in 130 contests, achieving that feat in just 60 games this season. The seven shutouts are also tied for the most in the Florida State League and Single-A, and the seventh-most in Minor League Baseball.

In game two, Victor Arias opened up the game's scoring with a solo-home run off Michael Kennedy (1-5) in the first inning. The ballgame then entered into a 39-minute rain delay in the top of the fourth before the game was resumed at 8:08 pm.

In Kennedy's final frame in the fifth, Cristian Feliz singled and Bryce Arnold doubled to start the inning before Feliz scored on a Jean Joseph groundout to make it 2-0 Dunedin. An Arias two-out single plated another and the Blue Jays led 3-0. Kennedy ended up striking out seven in 4.2 innings.

Bradenton scored their lone run of the contest in the sixth on an Axiel Plaz double to cut the deficit to 3-1. In the seventh, two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out for Arias, who crushed a grand slam out to right-centerfield to open up the game at 7-1.

A bases loaded walk and a two-RBI single by Arias in the eighth drove home three more runs to polish off the scoring at 10-1 Dunedin. The Blue Jays designated hitter finished the night with four hits and eight RBIs.

Bradenton and Dunedin continue their six-game series at TD Ballpark on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton turns to RHP Khristian Curtis (1-3, 4.57) while Dunedin sends RHP Nolan Perry (0-0, 1.10) to the hill.

