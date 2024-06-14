Hammerheads Split Double Header Against St. Lucie Friday Night

JUPITER, FL - After two days of no baseball in Jupiter, the Jupiter Hammerheads (33-27) split their first double header of the season against the St. Lucie Mets (20-40) with a 4-3 loss in game one and a 3-1 victory in game two on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the double header split Friday night, the Hammerheads take a 2-1 series lead as the Hammerheads sit in first place in the FSL East Division by a half game over the Palm Beach Cardinals.

GAME ONE

In the top of the first inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde on a minor league rehab appearance, Boston Baro would lead off the game with a solo home run to give St. Lucie an early 1-0 lead. The Mets added two more solo home runs by Kevin Villavicencio and Ronald Hernandez in the top of the third inning to expand the St. Lucie lead to 3-0.

The Hammerheads finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning off of St. Lucie starting pitcher Jack Wenninger (W, 2-3). With two runners on and two outs, Jesus Hernandez hit an ground-rule RBI double to score Colby Shade. The very next batter Angelo DiSpigna would tie the game thanks to a two-RBI single to make it a 3-3 ballgame.

The Mets provided a response in the top of the fifth inning. Luis Vizcaino (L, 0-1), in his Single-A debut on the mound for Jupiter, would walk three batters and Ronald Hernandez provided an RBI single off of Justin Storm to give the Mets the 4-3 lead.

Jupiter would load the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning but failed to score a run and the 4-3 score would remain as the Mets took game one of the double header. Monteverde finished his rehab start with four innings pitched and allowed three earned runs on the solo home runs and struck out five batters.

GAME TWO

In game two, it was Jupiter who got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs and Hernandez at second base, Brock Vradenburg smacked a ground-rule RBI double to deep center field to give the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead. Jupiter added another run in the bottom of the second inning. John Cruz drew a leadoff walk and then Jordan McCants would single to right field and a throwing error by Mets outfielder Yohairo Cuevas allowed Cruz to score from third base and the Hammerheads increased their lead to 2-0.

The Mets got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Keyner Benitez. After a one-out walk to Jose Hernandez, Benitez would balk and put Hernandez at second base who came in to score on an RBI single by Kevin Villavicencio to cut the Hammerheads' lead to 2-1.

However, Jupiter got the run back in the bottom of the frame. With runners at the corners, Cruz would groundout to second base allowing Vradenburg to score from third base and the Hammerheads to take a 3-1 lead.

Benitez finished his start with four innings pitched and one run allowed on two hits while striking out three batters. Eliazar Dishmey (W, 1-1) tossed the final three innings of the ballgame and recorded six strikeouts for his first career Single-A victory and allow Jupiter to secure the 3-1 victory in game two.

The series between the Hammerheads and Mets continues with game four on Saturday, June 15th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Click here to purchase your tickets. On Sunday, June 16th, Jupiter and St. Lucie are scheduled for a double header to close the series.

