Mets and Hammerheads Split Doubleheader

June 14, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads split their doubleheader on Friday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Mets won game 1, 4-3, while the Hammerheads won the second game 3-1.

In game 1, the Mets jumped out to a 3-0 lead on three solo home runs. Boston Baro led off the game with his second long ball of the season. Kevin Villavicencio belted his first homer of the year in the third inning. Ronald Hernandez bashed his third of the season later in the inning to boost the lead to 3-0 against Jupiter starter Patrick Monteverde.

Meanwhile, Mets starter Jack Wenninger was cruising. He struck out six in a row from the second through third inning.

Finally the Hammerheads were able to get to Wenninger in the fourth. Jesus Hernandez hit a two-out RBI double and Angelo DiSpigna followed with a two-run single to tie the game 3-3.

The Mets took the lead in the fifth. Luis Vizcaino walked three batters in the inning. He was replaced by Justin Storm with two outs. Ronald Hernandez greeted Storm with a RBI single up the middle to put the Mets up 4-3.

Wenninger stranded the tying run on second base in the bottom of the fifth. After retiring the first two batters of the sixth, Wenninger gave up a single and walked two batters to load the bases. Ryan Ammons came in from the bullpen and put out the fire by striking out former St. Lucie Met Yeral Martinez. The third strike was initially called a ball but Ammons challenged the umpire's call and the ABS system overruled it to strike three.

Ammons retired the side in order in the seventh to earn his third save.

Wenninger got the win. He limited the Hammerheads to three runs on five hits over 5.2 innings. Wenninger walked three and struck out eight.

Baro and Hernandez each went 2 for 3 in the victory.

In game 2, the Hammerheads scored one run in each of the first three innings against Mets starter Franklin Gomez. Brock Vradenburg hit a two-out RBI double in the first inning. A single by Jordan McCants coupled with a throwing error plated John Cruz in the second inning for a 2-0 lead.

The Mets got their first base runner, hit and run against Jupiter starter Keyner Benitez in the third inning. Jose Hernandez worked a walk, was balked up to second base and scored on a Villavicencio single to cut the Mets deficit to 2-1.

Cruz drove in a run on a ground out in the bottom of the third to make it 3-1.

Benitez held the Mets to one run on two hits over 4.0 innings. Eliazer Dishmey pitched 3.0 scoreless innings of relief behind Benitez to get the win.

Gomez suffered the loss. He gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits in 3.0 innings.

Yohairo Cuevas went 1 for 3 with a double.

The Mets (20-40) and Hammerheads (33-27) continue their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is 6:00 p.m.

