Three Short-Handed Goals Push Zydeco to Victory over Sea Wolves

January 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Baton Rouge Zydeco snuck out a win in their final game of the 2023 calendar year, picking up three points in against their division rivals, the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

After dropping last night's game 6-4, the Zydeco were in desperate need of points, heading into tonight's matchup. Just nine points out of a playoff spot, trailing the Port Huron Prowlers, the Zydeco couldn't afford another loss with playoff aspirations.

Jumping into the first period, Baton Rouge turned back to goaltender William Lavalliere, who was impressive tonight, making 46 saves while managing to pick up his first win in a Zydeco uniform. The Zydeco got their offense going early, finding a goal from Mathias Tellstrom, his third in two games, just 01:49 in to make it 1-0. However, the Sea Wolves would go on to answer late on a goal from Hugo Kotch, tying the game 1-1 At the end of the first period, Mississippi led in shots 14-10 but only managed to get one passed Lavalliere.

Heading into the second period, Baton Rouge would take the lead again, 2-1 at 06:59, on a short-handed goal from Noah Robinson. The Sea Wolves offense bombarded Lavalliere with 18 shots, but couldn't manage to get anything behind him. Leading the game 2-1, the Zydeco looked to close out the third period and avoid another late-game collapse.

Entering the final 20 minutes of hockey, that's exactly what the Zydeco did; netting three third-period goals. Robinson scored 20 seconds into the period, with his second short-handed goal of the game to make it 3-1. However, the Zydeco didn't stop there. Brendan Hussey would tally their third short-handed goal of the game helping them to their 5-2 victory.

Kyle Stevens would go on to add the last goal of the game, making it his first goal with the Zydeco. As well as Koch, who recorded his second of the night for the Sea Wolves, but the effort was not enough for Mississippi.

With the win, the Zydeco closed out 2023, going 5-14-2-1-0, finishing with 19 points. They'll look to try and turn things around as they embark into the second half of the 2024 season. As for Mississippi with their loss, they now fall to 8-11-1-1-1, closing 2023 with 29 points.

Baton Rouge will kick off the 2024 calendar year on the road at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, against the Sea Wolves on January 5th.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.