Liarakos Propels Sea Wolves to Win with Hat Trick, Zydeco Fall 6-4

January 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Baton Rouge Zydeco headed back to Mississippi for game three of their 19-game road trip, in search of a win after losing their last three straight games.

The first period saw a lot of offense from both teams, with three goals and 23 shots in the opening 20 minutes. Mississippi wasted no time getting on the scoreboard on a goal from Dalton Anderson who found the back of the net just 01:18 into the game on their first shot. Things didn't look good for Baton Rouge, who entered the game at 1-7-1 when giving up the first goal. However, Mathias Tellstrom and Brendan Hussey would answer for the Zydeco to give them the lead, 2-1.

Entering the second period, the Zydeco offense continued where they left off. Tellstrom recorded his second goal of the game just 36 seconds in, doubling the Zydecos lead 3-1. From that point, the Baton Rouge offense would go cold, surrendering the next two goals to the Sea Wolves, courtesy of Danny Liscio, and Yanni Liarakos to make it 3-3. Brendan Hussey managed to score just before the end of the period to make it 4-3 Zydeco heading into the final period.

Opening the third period, things wouldn't get any better for Baton Rouge as they surrendered the last two goals of the game to Liarakos, who recorded his second hat trick against the Zydeco. The game would end 6-4 and would be a tough pill to swallow for the Zydeco, who surrendered a two-goal lead and a chance to pull closer in the division.

Baton Rouge will have to turn the page quickly, as they play the Sea Wolves again tomorrow night in Mississippi. With the loss, they now fall to 4-13-2-1-0, while Mississippi improves to 7-10-1-1-1.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.