Sea Wolves Edge Zydeco 4-3 in Shootout

Biloxi, MS - The Baton Rouge Zydeco were looking for a late Christmas gift as they headed East to take on the Mississippi Sea Wolves. With the division beginning to slip away from the Zydeco, they were desperate for points and looking to avoid dropping two straight games against the Sea Wolves.

In the opening 20 minutes of hockey, both teams traded scoring chances through the first period. However, it would be the Sea Wolves that would break the tie late at 19:19, with a goal from Hugo Kock to make it 1-0.

As the puck dropped for the second period, the Zydeco found their footing on offense, with Scott Shorrock tying the game at 10:53. The tie wouldn't last long as Kyle Russell gave the Sea Wolves a 2-1 lead minutes later at 12:22. Noah Robinson would then tie the game at 2-2 on a short-handed goal.

With the score tied and the final 20 minutes of hockey underway, Baton Rouge would find their first lead of the night (3-2), with a goal from Brendan Hussey two minutes into the third period. However, the Sea Wolves would then level the score later in the game with a goal from Dalton Anderson at 04:08. With the score tied at 3-3, OT would be needed to settle the score.

As overtime began, seven shots were placed on the net, with both goaltenders making big stops to keep their team in the game. Noah Robinson and Scott Shorrock had the best chances in the OT, but couldn't beat Anthony D'Aloisio.

A shootout would be needed to decide the game, with the Sea Wolves escaping with the with 4-3. Joakim Nilsson and Yianni Liarakos were the only ones to score in the shootout. With the win, Mississippi improves to 7-10-1-1-1, while Baton Rouge falls to 4-13-2-1-0.

