Prowlers Add Williams, Parsons De-Activated

January 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced multiple transactions today including the signing of forward Caleb Williams ahead of their mid-week matchups with Mississippi. Williams has been practicing with the team this season.

The Genoa, Ohio native had eight points in 37 games as a rookie in 2021-22. He joined Port Huron's training camp this season and played in the pre-season exhibition game.

"It's great to have him back," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He's been skating all season and I'm looking forward to seeing what he does with this opportunity. He's been with us before so he's familiar with the expectation here. I'm really excited for him."

Additionally, Bryan Parsons is inactive as he signed with the Peoria Rivermen. The Prowlers retain his FPHL rights.

Graham also commented on former Prowler Matt Stoia signing with Mississippi today. "It's disappointing obviously," Graham said. "He's a skilled player at this level. Last I spoke with him, the plan was for him to rejoin us once he was done working. We got word he was talking to Columbus last week and was 100% to sign with them. I guess he decided not to move forward with his commitment there as well. His signing in Mississippi is a shock to everyone, but it's just unfortunate that we were misled and with the way the roster has to be managed we lost a solid asset. Wish him luck moving forward in his career."

