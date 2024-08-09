Three-Homer Night Powers Ports to 6-2 Win Over the Storm

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports kept the Storm to just a pair of solo home runs on Thursday night, while cranking out three long balls of their own to take game three of the series with Lake Elsinore 6-2.

The three home runs on the night tied for Stockton's second most hit in a single game this season, matching their three-homer night in a win over Fresno on May 16, and just behind their four-home run game in a win at San Jose on July 2.

Lake Elsinore had the first dinger of the night, when University of San Diego product Jack Costello hit a solo shot for his second home run in just his third game with the Storm for an early 1-0 lead. But a five-run third inning put the Ports ahead for good. It started with Darlyn Montero ripping a single to right, before Joseph Rodriguez reached on an infield chopper to third that put two on with no one out.

Clark Elliott then crushed his fifth home run of the season 361 feet to the back of the Back Porch in right for a 3-1 Stockton lead. Just two batters later, Mario Gomez would launch his first home run as a member of the Ports 380 feet off the roof of the Back Porch to go up 4-1. Dereck Salom would draw a two-out walk on four pitches, and Carlos Amaya drove him home with a double into the left-center gap to complete the five-run outburst that put Stockton ahead 5-1.

Starter Ryan Brown had to leave due to injury with two out in the fourth, with the severity of the injury unknown. Camilo Hernandez made his second appearance out of the pen for the Ports, and pitched around a single and a hit batter for a scoreless 1.1 innings to collect his first win with Stockton.

Leodalis De Vries hit his second home run in as many nights in the seventh inning, but it was just a solo home run and would be the only run Tom Reisinger would allow in his three innings pitched on the night. Amaya would give the Ports their four-run lead right back though, as he blasted a 417-foot solo home run (2) to deep left to make it a 6-2 game. Derek Corro would come in to close out the game, retiring three straight after a leadoff walk to start the ninth.

Montero's on-base streak is now up to 24-straight games, and Salom's is now at 20 games in a row.

UP NEXT

Game four will be a 7:05 PM start with Lake Elsinore's Ian Koenig (0-3, 7.22) going up against Stockton's RHP Jackson Finley (1-6, 6.12). There will be a Yacht Hat Giveaway Friday night to the first 1000 fans, presented By the Port of Stockton.

